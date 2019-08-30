Harbert Fund Advisors Stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Has Cut by $2.17 Million as Valuation Rose; As Mercury Sys (MRCY) Market Value Rose, Holder Axiom International Investors Has Decreased Stake

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 10,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 102,720 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, down from 112,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $85.73. About 18,390 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: AXLER SEES MERCURY SYSTEMS HAVING ANOTHER 50% DOWNSIDE; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q EPS 8c; 06/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $464 MLN TO $468 MLN; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS SEES 4Q REV. $146.7M TO $151.7M, EST. $134.6M; 24/04/2018 – We have consistently warned about companies with widening GAAP vs. Non-GAAP results and cannot ignore deal costs for serial acquisitive companies; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 18/04/2018 – We expect $MRCY to issue equity (consistent with prior practice) it has tapped nearly 50% of its revolver to acquire Themis

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.33 million shares to 3.16 million shares, valued at $108.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.