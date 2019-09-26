Harbert Fund Advisors Raised Its Amtech Sys (ASYS) Stake by $2.15 Million; Stock Value Declined; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Decreased Stake

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 22,815 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70 million, down from 27,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $284.64. About 300,274 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amtech Sys Inc (ASYS) by 260.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 429,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.68% . The hedge fund held 593,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27M, up from 164,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amtech Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 1,182 shares traded. Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has risen 4.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ASYS News: 12/03/2018 SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q EPS 19c; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q Rev $32.8M; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG WAS $63.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID TO UPPER 20 PERCENT RANGE; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amtech Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASYS); 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems Sees 3Q Rev $34M-$37M

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.71 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership reported 46,492 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 100,320 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Reilly Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 44,744 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Fca Tx invested in 0.21% or 2,000 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group accumulated 80 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0.19% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 6,113 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 139,750 shares stake. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.06% or 15,554 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj holds 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 4,100 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4.15 million shares. Marco Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.25% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated invested in 2.16% or 41,526 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 2,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

