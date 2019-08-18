Harbert Fund Advisors Position in Marchex (MCHX) Trimmed by $3.24 Million as Stock Declined; As Iradimed (IRMD) Stock Rose, Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Raised Position

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Iradimed Corporation (IRMD) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 72,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 262,912 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39 million, up from 190,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Iradimed Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 49,515 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 88,876 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marchex AI Leader Featured at the 15th International Conference on Machine Learning and Data Mining – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marchex (MCHX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marchex (MCHX) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marchex Launches Real-Time Sales Rescue Solution for Businesses – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marchex Announces New Director and Board Changes – Business Wire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mngmt Inc reported 1.27 million shares stake. 463,753 are owned by Eam Ltd Liability Co. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management holds 92,521 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,590 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 32,361 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 26,235 shares. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 23,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1,656 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 146,657 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Morgan Stanley invested in 120,447 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 0% or 11,625 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability holds 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) or 99,187 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 85,155 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 234,615 shares.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold IRMD shares while 13 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 2.51 million shares or 16.21% more from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 988 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 301 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Inc holds 0.05% or 12,771 shares. 15,764 are held by Aqr Limited Com. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,726 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Morgan Stanley reported 11,481 shares stake. Federated Pa invested in 2,197 shares. American International Gp invested in 0% or 2,291 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 765 shares. State Street holds 0% or 54,682 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 300 shares. Strs Ohio owns 18,700 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 177 shares.