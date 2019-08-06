Harbert Fund Advisors Position in Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Lifted by $2.86 Million; Gamestop (GME) Stake Maintained by Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 189,428 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp (GME) by 259.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 90,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 125,695 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 5.62M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 29/03/2018 – GameStop’s Dying Strategy Offers No Long Term Value: Street Wrap; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Adj EPS $2.02; 30/04/2018 – GameStop and Autism Speaks® Launch NXT Gen Coders Program Aimed at Increasing Employment Opportunities for People With Autism; 29/05/2018 – Variety: GameStop Exclusive New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Coming July 2; 16/03/2018 – Spring Has Sprung at GameStop with Unbeatable PLAY DAYS Deals; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO DOWN 5%; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WAS $0.03 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QTR; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS RECEIVING TIGER MANAGEMENT LETTER: CNBC; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP NAMES DANIEL A. DEMATTEO AS INTERIM CEO & RESIGNATION; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Had Named Mauler CEO in February

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Inc reported 3,092 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co reported 3.19 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 431,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 84,560 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Kempner Cap Management Inc reported 95,476 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 438,383 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 9,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw reported 293,953 shares. Jump Trading Limited Co stated it has 16,017 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 320,061 shares. Cutter Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 18,827 shares. State Street holds 0% or 742,444 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.01% or 2.73M shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,956 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). First Washington Corp has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 848 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 20,234 shares. Systematic Fin Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 89,300 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Il owns 18,120 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership owns 2,237 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 850 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 239,566 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Amp invested 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). First Trust Advisors LP reported 1.03M shares. Caxton Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,491 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 621 shares.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares to 339,000 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 66,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).