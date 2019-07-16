Harbert Fund Advisors Position in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Needham Investment Management Upped Neophotonics (NPTN) Holding

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 31,514 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 21.41% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Adj FFO/Share 18 Cents; 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 15/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BLUEROCK VALUE EXCHANGE SELLS NORTH CAROLINA DST (1031-EXCHANGE) INVESTMENT PROPERTY; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer C; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Reports Sellout on Atlanta Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bluerock Residential Growth REIT I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRG); 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 272.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 483,904 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,500 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 158,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 813,000 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Analysts await Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. BRG’s profit will be $2.25M for 29.75 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.