Harbert Fund Advisors Lowered Position in Marchex (MCHX) by $1.46 Million as Market Value Declined; Agco (AGCO) Holder Northpointe Capital Raised Its Holding by $476,553

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 6,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 61,157 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, up from 54,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.18. About 492,084 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 73,535 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Co accumulated 72,700 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.52% or 41,000 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma invested in 0.1% or 3.18M shares. Utah Retirement reported 12,142 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 67,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 40,324 shares. Amer Grp Inc owns 0.04% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 126,003 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.02% or 2,954 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 8 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh has 0.02% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 160,577 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Tru Communications Of Vermont stated it has 30 shares. 3,534 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 7,729 shares to 56,909 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 5,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,203 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 110,965 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 53,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 286,065 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Com holds 109,379 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Eam Invsts Lc invested in 0.35% or 306,826 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0% stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd stated it has 471,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paw Cap holds 984,997 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 24,297 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 11,564 shares. Oberweis Asset holds 75,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 17,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $68.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amtech Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 429,297 shares to 593,897 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.