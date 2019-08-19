Harbert Fund Advisors Lowered Its Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stock Declined, Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Cut Position

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer C; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 26/04/2018 – David Fred Joins Bluerock as Senior Vice President of Due Diligence; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bluerock Residential Growth REIT I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRG); 09/03/2018 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividend on 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stoc

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 1.34 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl reported 472,638 shares. Foundry Ltd Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 38,585 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.05% or 288,791 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Ny has invested 0.37% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 503,244 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 138,391 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 405,905 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Kempen Cap Management Nv stated it has 0.46% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv owns 26,101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Adelante Cap Ltd Llc has 3.73 million shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council has 82,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 71,340 shares.

