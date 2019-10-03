Harbert Fund Advisors Increases Holding in Enzo Biochem (ENZ); Johnson Financial Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) as Shares Declined

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 70.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 5.17M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 17,872 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 81.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 9,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 2,087 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98,000, down from 11,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 420,499 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $318.71M for 10.35 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,471 shares to 176,052 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.