Harbert Fund Advisors Increases Holding in Enzo Biochem (ENZ); Acuity Brands (AYI) Holder Harvey Partners Cut Its Stake by $996,000

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $127.11. About 9,099 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 556 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $103.72 million for 11.81 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.02% or 572,155 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 133,900 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset holds 0.21% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Communications Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Georgia-based Advisory Ntwk Ltd has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 4,586 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd has 6,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amp Investors Ltd has 29,945 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 105,261 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 367,488 shares. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advsrs has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 50 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 8,890 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. 120 were accumulated by City Hldgs Company. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 40,600 shares. 28,084 are owned by Grp Inc. Cutter Company Brokerage Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 18,827 shares. Moreover, Legal General Gp Plc has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). 3.19M are owned by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp. Mraz Amerine & Associates invested in 0.02% or 18,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Mackay Shields holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 13,900 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 293,953 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 361,896 are owned by Marathon Cap Mngmt. Commercial Bank Of Mellon owns 223,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 35,044 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 30,690 shares or 0% of all its holdings.