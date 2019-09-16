Harbert Fund Advisors Increased Stake in Amtech Sys (ASYS) by $2.15 Million; As Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Share Value Declined, Muzinich & Company Boosted Stake

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amtech Sys Inc (ASYS) by 260.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 429,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.68% . The hedge fund held 593,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27M, up from 164,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amtech Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 19,659 shares traded. Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has risen 4.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ASYS News: 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amtech Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASYS); 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID TO UPPER 20 PERCENT RANGE; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q EPS 19c; 12/03/2018 SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems Sees 3Q Rev $34M-$37M; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG WAS $63.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q Rev $32.8M

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 685,034 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 147,277 shares to 293 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Mtn Fin Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 72,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,860 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Invt Corp.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $105,350 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 8 investors sold ASYS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 7.94 million shares or 0.59% more from 7.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd has 43,375 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 15,428 shares. 28,860 are owned by Northern. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 250,748 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Harbert Fund Advsrs holds 593,897 shares or 4.78% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 99,106 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Howe And Rusling Incorporated reported 204 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 8,523 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 398,102 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 10,003 shares. Bailard Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS).