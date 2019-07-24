Harbert Fund Advisors Increased Its Holding in Enzo Biochem (ENZ) by $2.86 Million; New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Decreased Ford Motor Company (F) Position by $2.49 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.91M market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 387,582 shares traded or 56.22% up from the average. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company (F) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 311,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.68 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.20 million, down from 8.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Ford Motor Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 21.64M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N SAYS F-150 PICKUP TRUCK PRODUCTION WILL RESUME AT DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, PLANT ON FRIDAY MAY 18 FOLLOWING FIRE AT AUTO SUPPLIER; 12/05/2018 – Ford’s halting of F-series production was quick. The company will resume production on May 18th; 12/04/2018 – PAICE – TERMS OF LICENSING AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 28/03/2018 – FORD EXPOSED TO TARIFFS ON IMPORTED SPECIALTY METALS: FARLEY; 09/05/2018 – Trading News: Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS PRODUCTION HALT TO HAVE ‘ADVERSE IMPACT’ ON RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – Ford plans more cost cuts, fewer sedan models; 25/04/2018 – Ford earnings: 43 cents per share, vs 41 cents expected; 25/04/2018 – Ford Announces Additional $11.5 Billion in Cost Cuts (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 42.41M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd owns 93,850 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2,354 shares. Franklin Incorporated invested in 0.37% or 78.71M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fayez Sarofim Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). British Columbia holds 657,621 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Lc invested in 525,933 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.95M shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated reported 14,125 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Incorporated Oh holds 275,422 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 196,721 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 62,206 shares to 835,921 shares, valued at $84.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 35,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. Shares for $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C.