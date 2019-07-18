Harbert Fund Advisors Increased Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Position by $2.86 Million as Valuation Rose; Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $329,206

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $734.35. About 20,977 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 03/04/2018 – Curtis and DeWitte Named CEOs of Graham Healthcare Group; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA1 RATING TO GRAHAM HOLDING’ NOTES; REVISES ISSUER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 197,108 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc by 10,270 shares to 25,412 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,796 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdg stated it has 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 10,744 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas holds 0% or 3,092 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 305 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 205,400 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 2,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Mackay Shields Ltd Co reported 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Vanguard reported 2.17 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 16,017 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 13,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Gp holds 0% or 28,084 shares. 10,541 were reported by Prudential.

