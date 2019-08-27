Harbert Fund Advisors Holding in Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Increased as Valuation Rose; Segall Bryant & Hamill Position in Nuvasive (NUVA) Has Decreased by $1.32 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 40,284 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 23,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The hedge fund held 62,902 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 86,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.17. About 137,316 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 24/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors AANS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations On Latest Innovations; 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After lmpaction; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 45C; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA); 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47; 16/05/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors SOLAS 2018, Hosts Workshop On Latest Lateral Innovations; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.44 TO $2.47, EST. $2.46; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds NuVasive, Exits Penumbra; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Adj EPS 39c

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,017 are held by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) or 6,693 shares. Sei Invs Company reported 24,225 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0% or 13,900 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 425,306 shares or 0% of the stock. Kempner Capital Inc holds 95,476 shares. 70,586 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 57,748 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Strs Ohio stated it has 205,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 84,560 shares. Cutter Brokerage stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). State Street holds 0% or 742,444 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 30,690 shares.

