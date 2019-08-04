Harbert Fund Advisors Holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Lowered by $2.17 Million; Nli International Has Cut Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $1.11 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 81,798 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Adj FFO/Share 18 Cents; 26/03/2018 – Bluerock Residential Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer C; 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss $9.43M; 27/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Reports Sellout on Atlanta Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bluerock Residential Growth REIT I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRG)

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 55,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 277,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 332,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 14.66M shares traded or 9.41% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc. 2018 DCF Guidance Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 22.97 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 5,310 shares to 31,700 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 9,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.