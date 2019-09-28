Harbert Fund Advisors Has Upped Amtech Sys (ASYS) Stake by $2.15 Million as Valuation Declined; As U.S. Concrete (USCR) Valuation Rose, Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.62 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amtech Sys Inc (ASYS) by 260.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 429,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.68% . The hedge fund held 593,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27 million, up from 164,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amtech Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 39,492 shares traded. Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has risen 4.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ASYS News: 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q Rev $32.8M; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG WAS $63.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q EPS 19c; 12/03/2018 SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amtech Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASYS); 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems Sees 3Q Rev $34M-$37M; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID TO UPPER 20 PERCENT RANGE

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 33,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 290,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, down from 323,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in U.S. Concrete Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.29M market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 359,629 shares traded or 65.56% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 110.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.6 per share. USCR’s profit will be $20.99 million for 10.66 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -730.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 155,630 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.04% or 7,948 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 24,486 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.02% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Moreover, Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Legal & General Group Public Limited Com reported 37,107 shares. 21,316 are held by Barclays Public Ltd. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc owns 121,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 55,894 were reported by Penn Capital Mngmt Communications. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has 218 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Gmt holds 0.42% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 244,670 shares. 82,165 were accumulated by Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (Reit) (NYSE:CLDT) by 35,590 shares to 282,590 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 75,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc..

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why U.S. Concrete Fell 28.8% in October – Motley Fool” published on November 05, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “US Concrete Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will a Slowing Economy Derail This Fast-Growing Infrastructure Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 8 investors sold ASYS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 7.94 million shares or 0.59% more from 7.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 136,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap invested 0.01% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 19,508 shares. 75 are held by Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. 1.24M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Teton Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 365 shares in its portfolio. 74,914 are owned by Geode Cap Lc. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1,513 shares. Bailard has 0.01% invested in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 35,595 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested 0% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Kokino Ltd Liability reported 2.25 million shares.

More notable recent Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Top-Ranked Tech Stocks Under $10 With Room to Run – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) CEO J.S. Whang on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Amtech Systems CEO to step down, solar job cuts expected – Phoenix Business Journal” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “15 Stocks Sitting on Huge Piles of Cash – Investorplace.com” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Amtech Systems and Texas Instruments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.