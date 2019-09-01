Harbert Fund Advisors Has Raised Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Holding by $2.86 Million; As Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Share Value Rose, Polaris Venture Management Company Has Lowered Holding

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 164,746 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 257,134 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading Lp reported 4,364 shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 110,882 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 60,160 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd. Doheny Asset Ca reported 27,450 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Metropolitan Life Co Ny reported 34,577 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Artal Group accumulated 1.29% or 1.80 million shares. The California-based Charles Schwab has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 121,343 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 53,179 shares. First Republic Mgmt accumulated 37,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Columbus Circle invested in 105,660 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 3.92M shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). 10,129 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Advisory Ser Network holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 500 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md invested in 13,343 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 56,941 shares. Ameritas Prtn, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,092 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) or 86,991 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 35,044 shares. 2.10M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). City reported 120 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Company reported 7,608 shares. 20,254 are held by Voya Invest Mngmt Limited. Barclays Public accumulated 12,446 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.