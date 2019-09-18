Harbert Fund Advisors Has Lowered Position in Marchex (MCHX) by $1.46 Million; Teradyne (TER) Holder Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Raised Position by $38.33 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc. (TER) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.61 million, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 833,471 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 46,798 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Sns Financial Group Limited Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 13,701 shares. Paloma Mngmt Communications reported 53,953 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 61,536 shares. Comerica Bank has 0.04% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 101,716 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 4.06 million shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Eastern Savings Bank reported 6,305 shares. Products Limited reported 0.7% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 49,445 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 100 shares. Nomura reported 364,796 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kames Capital Public Limited Co accumulated 978,996 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 2.38M shares.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Teradyne (TER) Surpasses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Teradyne (TER) Down 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Teradyne, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Pay Cheque? – yahoo.com” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Semi strength drives TER beats, upside; shares +15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “LitePoint Provides OFDMA Test Solution for Wi-Fi Alliance® Wi-Fi 6 Certification – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 400 shares to 62,700 shares, valued at $2.97 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,820 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 704 shares or 0% of the stock. Heartland Advisors reported 900,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 35,600 shares. 19,523 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company holds 625,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 38,719 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) or 1,500 shares. 22,046 were reported by International Incorporated. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 1.89 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 1,143 shares. 75,000 were accumulated by Oberweis Asset Mgmt. Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 108,199 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 109,379 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 24,772 shares.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marchex Launches Sales Edge, an AI-Based Product Suite to Drive Increased Sales for Enterprise and Local Businesses – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marchex Announces New Director and Board Changes – Business Wire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Breakout Stocks Offering Impressive Returns – Nasdaq” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marchex Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.