Harbert Fund Advisors Has Lowered Its Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Stake as Stock Rose; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Holds Position in Carnival (CCL)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 107,694 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 21.41% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer C; 27/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Reports Sellout on Atlanta Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M; 15/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BLUEROCK VALUE EXCHANGE SELLS NORTH CAROLINA DST (1031-EXCHANGE) INVESTMENT PROPERTY; 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 09/03/2018 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividend on 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stoc; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 108.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 14,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,950 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 12,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.84 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & Commerce Incorporated invested in 19,755 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Dean Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,280 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd owns 60,025 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Regions Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 184,919 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Capital Intl has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Fincl Counselors holds 0.34% or 157,510 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc owns 1.49M shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 23,207 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.1% stake. Johnson Gru Inc invested in 25,573 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Carnival, Says Line Is Cruising Toward Growth – Benzinga” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival Offers A 4.2% Yield And Deep Value – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Presents At NAREIT 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bluerock Capital Markets’ Equity Sales Surge in January to $120 Million – PRNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Bluerock Reports Record Capital Raise of Over $75 Million for the Month of August; Continues Its Rapid Rise Among Top Sponsors Within Direct Investment Industry – PR Newswire” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces 2017 Year End Tax Reporting Information – PR Newswire” published on February 01, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) First Quarter 2019 Earnings, Conference Call Set for May 7 – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. BRG’s profit will be $2.25M for 29.25 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.