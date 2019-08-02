Harbert Fund Advisors Has Increased Its Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stake; As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Price Were Volatile, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $2.32 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 45,048 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 56,941 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Northern Tru Corporation holds 554,948 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 753 shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine reported 18,100 shares. Moreover, Amer Gru Inc Inc has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 28,084 shares. Marathon Cap Management holds 361,896 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 67,035 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 84,560 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 425,306 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of America Corp De accumulated 51,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial reported 10,541 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 205,400 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 2.17M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 10,744 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 147,800 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 432,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,785 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Mngmt Com Lc invested in 673,859 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 24,284 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 75 shares. Fil Ltd owns 1.71 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 6.40 million were accumulated by Hbk Invs Lp. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 26,200 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Co accumulated 7,700 shares. Aimz Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 18,948 shares. American International Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Numerixs Inv Technology Inc holds 0.06% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 210,870 shares. Westchester Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.35% or 191,941 shares. Fairfax Fincl Ltd Can invested 0.05% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).