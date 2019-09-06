Harbert Fund Advisors Has Increased Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stake by $2.86 Million; Share Value Rose; As Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Stock Value Declined, 1492 Capital Management Has Cut Stake

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 20,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 198,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 219,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 262,748 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.17M market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 78,530 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 88,133 shares to 112,753 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Blair William & Il stated it has 91,835 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Timpani Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% or 50,861 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 2,686 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 9,347 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Management holds 0.01% or 171,658 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd, a California-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. Cortina Asset Lc holds 0.44% or 304,347 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Daruma Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.06M shares or 2.8% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5BARz® Settles with SEC to Establish Path Toward Regulatory Compliance – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sonos Unveils Battery-Powered Move Speaker, Sonos One SL Without Mic – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “More Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service in more places with more smartphones – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Marvell (MRVL) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sonos Tipped to Release Portable Speaker With Bluetooth Support – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 59,387 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 425,306 shares. Northern Trust holds 554,948 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Inc reported 85,523 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Inc accumulated 0% or 232,175 shares. State Street Corp owns 742,444 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 320,061 shares. Citigroup accumulated 12,085 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated reported 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Mellon owns 223,892 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 16,017 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn invested in 0% or 3,092 shares.