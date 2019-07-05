Harbert Fund Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) by $5.08 Million; Deere & Co (DE) Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Lowered Its Holding by $336,762

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 99,583 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $163.04. About 463,156 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10 million for 14.40 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 0.19% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 1.28 million shares. Duncker Streett And Communications Inc reported 2,125 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 0.23% or 114,519 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp invested in 0.07% or 53,400 shares. Firefly Value Partners Limited Partnership holds 8.71% or 516,475 shares in its portfolio. 3,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). St Germain D J Communications holds 0.04% or 2,513 shares in its portfolio. Amarillo Natl Bank owns 1,575 shares. Fincl Counselors has 42,745 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt has 69,020 shares. 9,091 were reported by Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation. 1,493 were reported by Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company. Trustmark State Bank Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

