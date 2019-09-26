Harbert Fund Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Marchex (MCHX) as Valuation Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Farr Miller & Washington Boosted Holding by $589,734

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 10,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 576,108 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.39 million, up from 565,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $61.2. About 4.05M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 30,805 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CVS LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “US judge overseeing opioid litigation won’t disqualify himself – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Company Of Vermont has 91,838 shares. Mrj Inc stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 154,093 shares. South Dakota Council owns 0.27% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 234,290 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brookmont Cap has 5,056 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Northside Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 11,618 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gru Inc Pcl has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nordea Mngmt Ab has 11.00 million shares. Moreover, Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Com holds 0.01% or 4,184 shares in its portfolio. First Washington holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. 1,676 were reported by Csat Investment Advisory L P.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,005 shares to 446,168 shares, valued at $44.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,194 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Marchex’s (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shareholders Feel About The 73% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Fund P.A.W. Capital Partnersâ€™ Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marchex Acquires Telmetrics For Call Center Analytics – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marchex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Auto Industry Study: 28% of Consumers Who Call a Dealership Will Purchase a Vehicle – Business Wire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $68.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 2.14M shares to 5.17 million shares, valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.60 million activity.