Harbert Fund Advisors Has Cut Its Marchex (MCHX) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shares Declined, Tang Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39 million, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 441,818 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 28/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF HTX-011; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 58,658 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.67 EPS, down 24.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.25% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $321,506 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Lc holds 0.06% or 109,379 shares. Herald Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.17% or 137,291 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Moreover, Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 11,625 shares. Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 193,228 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 1,143 shares stake. 20,590 were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd. Pdts Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 23,100 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 224,169 shares. Acadian Asset Lc reported 615,221 shares. The New York-based Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 1.27 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Paw holds 4.8% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd holds 0% or 92,521 shares in its portfolio.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.