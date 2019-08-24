Harbert Fund Advisors Has Boosted Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stake by $2.86 Million; Shares Rose; Peapack Gladstone Financial Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 42,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 245,503 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26M, up from 203,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 269,829 shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity.

More notable recent Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthcare tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Issued US Patent for Treatment of Liver Cancer Using Ozanimod – StreetInsider.com” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pluristem Therapeutics and EDAP TMS among healthcare gainers; Align Technology among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enzo Biochem Trades At A Discount To Its Sum Of The Parts Value With Multiple Ways To Win – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbert Fund Advsr owns 3.03M shares for 8.14% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc owns 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 12,446 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Federated Invsts Pa holds 305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group owns 84,560 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,017 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity accumulated 85,523 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com holds 0% or 30,690 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 59,387 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 554,948 shares. Morgan Stanley has 70,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 232,175 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kempner Capital Mngmt reported 95,476 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 12,085 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock Corp has 92,819 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Lvw Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division accumulated 0.43% or 140,075 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The accumulated 3.28M shares or 0.39% of the stock. Gradient Invs holds 0.05% or 7,613 shares. Troy Asset Management Limited has 62,119 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Birinyi Assocs Inc accumulated 6,393 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 68,710 were accumulated by United Asset Strategies Inc. Fort Lp stated it has 32,731 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ent Services holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,897 shares. Eqis Incorporated accumulated 42,508 shares. Fca Corporation Tx reported 0.32% stake. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 37,701 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 555,875 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 23,809 shares to 204,155 shares, valued at $52.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 3,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,034 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.