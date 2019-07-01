Harbert Fund Advisors Decreased Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Position by $2.17 Million; Stock Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $491,556

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 123,614 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 21.41% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 26/03/2018 – Bluerock Residential Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bluerock Residential Growth REIT I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRG); 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $25.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1918.83. About 2.34M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t Alone as Transport Costs Climb in Broader Pickup; 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel gets heat from community group over bid for Amazon’s HQ2

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 9,063 shares to 98,471 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 12,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,510 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Inc invested 2.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howland Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sentinel Trust Communication Lba, Texas-based fund reported 240 shares. Amp invested in 186,218 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Co has invested 2.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas accumulated 605 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 4.65M shares stake. 10 invested in 162 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 547,229 shares. Illinois-based Graybill Bartz & Limited has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,645 are owned by Kessler Invest Gru Ltd Company. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 2.03M shares. Mcdaniel Terry & owns 639 shares. 1,687 were reported by Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

