Harbert Fund Advisors Cut Its Position in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) as Stock Price Rose; Five9 (FIVN) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Decreased Stake by $4.32 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 1.70 million shares traded or 95.82% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 811,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.85 million, down from 894,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 1.07 million shares traded or 22.84% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

