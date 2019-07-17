Harbert Fund Advisors Cut Its Marchex (MCHX) Stake; Cibc World Markets Has Raised Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased Marchex Inc (MCHX) stake by 40.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as Marchex Inc (MCHX)’s stock rose 23.46%. The Harbert Fund Advisors Inc holds 1.19 million shares with $5.61 million value, down from 2.00 million last quarter. Marchex Inc now has $199.08M valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.71. About 111,936 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 834.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Inc acquired 563,545 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 8.19%. The Cibc World Markets Inc holds 631,073 shares with $43.25 million value, up from 67,528 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $63.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 2.74M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity. 5,780 shares were sold by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $372,590 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore & Co invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 10,580 shares. 65,047 were reported by Bailard Inc. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 6,452 shares. Community Bancorporation Na holds 0.29% or 20,757 shares in its portfolio. 32.98 million are owned by Massachusetts Financial Service Ma. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation accumulated 55,000 shares. Wendell David Assoc holds 115,520 shares. Reik holds 0.19% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt holds 9,460 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Zeke Advsrs Lc has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Massachusetts-based Eastern State Bank has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.59% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 34,443 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owns 579,478 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) stake by 9,673 shares to 20,511 valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SOXX) stake by 5,341 shares and now owns 7,298 shares. L Brands Inc (LTD) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Monday, July 15 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 13 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $321,506 activity. $252,967 worth of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) was bought by Edenbrook Capital – LLC.