Harbert Fund Advisors Cut Its Marchex (MCHX) Position by $3.24 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Nike Cl B (NKE) Market Valuation Declined, Violich Capital Management Lifted by $1.36 Million Its Stake

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 2.11 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.0128 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2072. About 116,307 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 46,860 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 146,657 shares. 50,047 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Prescott Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 48,888 shares. Moreover, Alpine Global Management has 0.03% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 18,767 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv invested in 0% or 92,521 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Vanguard Group holds 1.22M shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Shell Asset Management holds 85,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 0.01% stake. Harbert Fund Advisors holds 1.19 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $463,564 activity.

