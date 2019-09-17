Harber Asset Management Upped Position in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) as Stock Price Rose; Carbonite (CARB) Position Held by Stadium Capital Management Llc

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 79,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 339,784 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81 million, up from 260,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 1.17M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 1032.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 1.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.06 million, up from 122,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 92,877 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsrs holds 6.66% or 31.17M shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.1% or 223,000 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc owns 1.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 230,653 shares. Ingalls & Snyder invested in 0.02% or 16,136 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated owns 13,280 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Strategic Advisors Ltd reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Diversified Tru has 0.12% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Howe & Rusling accumulated 0.01% or 1,434 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc owns 10,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Tru Na has invested 0.14% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 880,402 shares. Indiana-based First Fincl In has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 53.74 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Ltd Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 63,882 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 19,151 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 47,065 shares to 41,517 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 126,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,651 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability has 103,196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 244,071 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 613 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.08% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Nordea Mngmt accumulated 170,403 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 21,055 are held by Amer Grp Incorporated Inc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated invested in 2,527 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited owns 186,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Products Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

