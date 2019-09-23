Harber Asset Management Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $1.45 Million as Share Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Wisconsin Capital Management Raised by $2.73 Million Its Position

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 68.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 20,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 50,290 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74M, up from 29,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.39. About 11.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 205,108 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72 million, up from 179,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 5.43 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 47,065 shares to 41,517 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 168,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,018 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

