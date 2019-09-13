Harber Asset Management Trimmed Its Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $696,944 as Stock Value Declined; Bandera Partners Lifted Its Position in Ameresco (AMRC) as Share Price Declined

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 8,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 140,390 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, down from 148,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 2.78M shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 66,961 shares traded. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Rev $167.4M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.52; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $765 MLN TO $800 MLN

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9,267 shares to 46,101 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 35,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Mkts reported 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 56,972 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citizens And Northern Corp holds 15,520 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Lc has 0.16% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 203,602 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 633 shares. 3,519 are owned by Johnson Invest Counsel Inc. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 5,365 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 152,687 shares. 3,340 are held by Wagner Bowman Corp. Assetmark Inc has 168 shares. First Midwest Bank Division has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 2.93 million shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.04% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1.06M shares. 8,055 are owned by Advisor Prns Lc.

