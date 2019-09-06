Harber Asset Management Stake In Pdf Solutions (PDFS) Was Boosted; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Greenhaven Associates Has Cut Its Position

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 133,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The hedge fund held 689,574 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 556,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.40M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 22,696 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 82,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 4.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503.17 million, down from 5.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $112.73. About 3.05 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 09/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 27/03/2018 – France to sell new 18-year euro zone linker bond by syndicate; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Management has 0.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,010 shares. Guardian Cap LP reported 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 14.81M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davenport Co Ltd Llc holds 1.73% or 1.37 million shares. Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Merian (Uk) Ltd owns 143,090 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aspen Investment has 1.38% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,580 shares. East Coast Asset Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,175 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 121,274 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 26,522 shares. Moreover, Marietta Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,145 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sather Grp, Texas-based fund reported 4,173 shares. S R Schill Assocs owns 9,656 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.65 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 56,136 shares to 351,672 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 838,871 shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.