Harber Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by $1.26 Million; Kazazian Asset Management Boosted Stake in Baidu (BIDU)

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 98.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $105.45. About 5.87 million shares traded or 45.57% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 19,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 272,594 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19M, up from 253,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 362,704 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interxion Holding (INXN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “InterXion -7% as revenue growth, profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “InterXion Holding’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 27,908 shares to 46,089 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Contura Energy Inc by 82,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,832 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).