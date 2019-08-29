Harber Asset Management Raised Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $332,397; Stock Price Declined; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Maintains Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 8,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 503,316 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 494,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 4.20M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST IS SAID PREPARED FOR MID-JUNE FOX BID, CNBC’S FABER SAY; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 16/05/2018 – Senate approves bill in bid to retain U.S. net neutrality; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 26/04/2018 – Comcast and Tile Partner on First-of-Its-Kind Video and Voice Control Integration

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 2.50 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 362,668 shares to 512,179 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,494 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N.V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Investment Advisers Lc invested in 0.08% or 12,485 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il holds 8,556 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department accumulated 13,666 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 4,687 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.25% or 21,025 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cypress Capital owns 18,910 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0.53% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Inv Management Of Virginia holds 77,386 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 507 shares. Charter Company accumulated 0.17% or 35,768 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.32% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Focused Wealth Management owns 4,632 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 1.19M shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Lc Nj has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).