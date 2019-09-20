Harber Asset Management Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Has Decreased by $5.38 Million as Share Price Rose; Aecom (ACM) Shareholder Diam Company LTD Has Lowered Holding by $925,592

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 25,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 159,133 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, down from 184,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 283,252 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together; 09/03/2018 – Aecom’s URS Federal Services Gest $961M Air Force Contract for Work Including Support for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Weapons Systems; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – ALSO INTENDS TO SELL AND EXIT CERTAIN NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss/Shr 75c; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 54.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 168,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 140,018 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, down from 308,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 2.01 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AECOM (ACM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Solid AECOM Looks Cheap After Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AECOMâ€™s (NYSE:ACM) 6.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold ACM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 135.03 million shares or 0.52% more from 134.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.1% or 338,349 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 0.04% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 204,655 shares. Md Sass Inc invested in 3.19% or 364,342 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc holds 13,378 shares or 0% of its portfolio. John G Ullman And Associates holds 153,325 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 290,380 shares. Smithfield has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Geode Management Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Barclays Pcl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Whittier Trust has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.05% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 77,505 are owned by Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Corp. Fmr Ltd holds 22.38M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.08% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Massachusetts-based Boston has invested 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $126.28 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 13,727 shares to 181,714 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 25,486 shares to 205,108 shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 61,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.75M shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs owns 730 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Com invested in 20,869 shares or 0.07% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 20,406 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability invested in 7,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited holds 44,520 shares. Parnassus Ca invested 0.13% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 700,000 are held by Manikay Ptnrs Lc. 8,750 were reported by Profund Advisors Limited Liability. Omni Llp has invested 5.33% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Earnest Ltd Co has 63 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parkside Natl Bank & Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 29 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 49.91 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Global Managing Partner Of Sequoia Capital Buys Medallia – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: “Should region be concerned about loss of public companies? – BizWest” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.