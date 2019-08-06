Harber Asset Management Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Cut by $3.65 Million; Qci Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 28,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 247,704 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01M, up from 218,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 18.94M shares traded or 80.41% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 61,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 179,622 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, down from 241,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 18.09 million shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Capital Mngmt holds 6,625 shares. Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) holds 0.92% or 23,083 shares. Parsec Mngmt holds 0.03% or 8,878 shares in its portfolio. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 11,668 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Co accumulated 0.85% or 3.31M shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,664 shares. 6,461 were reported by Summit Strategies. 27,558 are owned by Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company. Colonial Tru holds 147,638 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 1.4% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 201,786 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation reported 295 shares. Glob Investors, a California-based fund reported 69.24 million shares. Jacobs Ca stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clark Cap Mgmt reported 326,609 shares stake. Bender Robert Associate owns 4,669 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,735 shares to 74,235 shares, valued at $12.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H And Communication reported 16,050 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management reported 1.64 million shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J holds 55,060 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Covington Advisors reported 32,217 shares stake. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 78,515 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 8,915 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Moreover, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt Incorporated has 0.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc reported 150,225 shares stake. Asset Mngmt holds 1.4% or 338,920 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited owns 43,893 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management invested 3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Connecticut-based Birinyi Associate Incorporated has invested 1.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sigma Investment Counselors Inc holds 35,681 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 12,218 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx owns 60,150 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock: The Bears Come for Big Oil – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: ExxonMobil’s Q2 Update, TC Energy’s Asset Sale & More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 15,737 shares to 110,359 shares, valued at $16.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 69,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).