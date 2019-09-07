Harber Asset Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $6.54 Million; As Packaging Amer (PKG) Share Value Rose, Skba Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 66.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 50,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 127,150 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, up from 76,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $100.61. About 832,516 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 81.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 55,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 12,562 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 68,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 78,622 shares to 309,942 shares, valued at $16.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 48,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest National Bank Trust Division holds 8,721 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Godsey And Gibb invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Com Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 57,913 shares. Corda Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 10,832 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca stated it has 4.69M shares. Salem Capital holds 6.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 95,332 shares. Kornitzer Ks owns 1.11 million shares. Iowa Bancshares owns 66,633 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corp holds 255,574 shares or 4.65% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 3.62% or 103,964 shares in its portfolio. Private Management Gru holds 6,775 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 277,851 are held by Welch Grp Incorporated. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has 12.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.33 million shares. One Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 51,485 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 23,300 shares to 237,100 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 81,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,470 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.04% or 1.60M shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 25,777 shares. Ent Finance Svcs Corp stated it has 83 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru Communication invested in 0.01% or 893 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21,402 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 1.23M are owned by Victory Capital Mgmt. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Credit Suisse Ag reported 122,352 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4,450 shares. Legal & General Pcl owns 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 581,739 shares. Brown Advisory reported 3,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.14M shares. Hendley & accumulated 8,180 shares.