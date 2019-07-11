Harber Asset Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $6.54 Million as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Private Wealth Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $375,336

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 3,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,218 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.29 million, down from 302,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 21.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 81.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 55,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,562 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 68,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 21.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Mngmt Inc accumulated 22,372 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.6% or 59,461 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 3.26M shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Fragasso Gru owns 42,202 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Bell State Bank has invested 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvest Cap Mngmt invested in 3,256 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Communication stated it has 4.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Private Cap has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancorp Hapoalim Bm invested in 1.68% or 59,474 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 7.17% or 11.11 million shares. Wilsey Asset Management Inc stated it has 12.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Interest Ca stated it has 107,745 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Mig Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Filament Lc reported 1.6% stake. Opus Cap Gru Limited Liability Company has 12,109 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2019: MX, MDSO, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Canopy Growth Corp, Microsoft and Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,091 shares to 57,666 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

