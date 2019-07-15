Harber Asset Management Position In Facebook (FB) Was Has Raised; Westwood Holdings Group Has Lowered Its Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Position by $1.43 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 32,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, up from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – KANSAS AG: FACEBOOK RESPONDS TO STATES’ DATA PRIVACY INQUIRY; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and de; 05/04/2018 – A Facebook post prompted this popular men’s underwear company to finally launch a women’s collection – and they’re worth every penny; 09/03/2018 – CAFC: EVERYMD.COM LLC v. FACEBOOK INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2105 – 2018-03-09; 22/03/2018 – Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 26/03/2018 – Virtual reality meets big screen in Spielberg’s ‘Ready Player One’; 24/05/2018 – Watch Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg speak at Viva Tech 2018 as concerns over data protection heighten; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Gets High Marks for Washington Performance; 24/04/2018 – ACCUSED ALLEGED TO HAVE POSTED CRYPTIC FACEBOOK MESSAGE: POLICE; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK AG SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS TO INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO REQUIRE COMPANIES LIKE FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE NOTIFICATION IF USERS’ PERSONAL INFO IS MISUSED

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 158,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 305,822 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 464,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $653.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 212,332 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN

More notable recent Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) Right Now? – Zacks.com” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SMLP Chief Executive Officer, Steve Newby, to be Featured in Upcoming Podcast Interview with Investing with the Buyside – PR Newswire” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Execution of Precedent Agreement with XTO Energy Inc. for Firm Transportation Capacity on Double E Pipeline – PR Newswire” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 356,125 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $32.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 112,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Analysts await Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SMLP’s profit will be $14.06 million for 11.62 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Summit Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,600.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Westwood Holdg Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.03% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 33,932 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 1,800 shares. Emory University has 87,560 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Jane Street Limited has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). West Family Invests Inc reported 0.82% stake. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 190,013 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 93,683 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 70,493 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 38,150 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 75 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of stock or 750 shares. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by Cox Christopher K. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has acted well in recent months despite ongoing privacy investigations and could test 2018â€™s all-time high at $219 – Live Trading News” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Facebook, Tesla and Micron Technology – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook target boosted on Libra potential – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays affirms buying Facebook before earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 29,776 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% or 28,270 shares. Harding Loevner Lp accumulated 1,058 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 255 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 105,908 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services reported 102,334 shares. St Johns Investment Management Co Limited Co reported 6,212 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,660 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 36,581 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.27% or 2,450 shares. Moreover, Amg National Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Suntrust Banks accumulated 198,326 shares. Arrow Fincl accumulated 36,261 shares or 1.4% of the stock.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 56,136 shares to 351,672 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 63,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,834 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).