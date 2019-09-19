Harber Asset Management Position in Facebook (FB) Has Increased by $3.77 Million; Van Den Berg Management I Raised Methode Electrs (MEI) Stake by $1.58 Million; Share Price Rose

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 82.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 56,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 124,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, up from 68,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 249,133 shares traded or 1.37% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Names Ronald Tsoumas CFO; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 15/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing lnflammation and Autoimmune Disorders; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 19,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 93,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10 million, up from 74,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 10.13 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER SAYS “WILL REACT APPROPRIATELY” TO DATA EXCHANGE BETWEEN FACEBOOK FB.O AND WHATSAPP; 22/03/2018 – MOZILLA SAYS FOUND FACEBOOK’S CURRENT DEFAULT SETTINGS LEAVE ACCESS OPEN TO LOT OF DATA — PARTICULARLY WITH RESPECT TO SETTINGS FOR THIRD PARTY APPS; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & Co Adds Bilibili Inc., Buys More Facebook: 13F; 02/05/2018 – The company at the middle of Facebook’s data scandal is shutting its doors; 09/04/2018 – Algemeiner: Sources: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With US Lawmakers on Monday; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 21/03/2018 – CBC Windsor: Breaking more than 4 days of silence, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes and outlined steps to protect; 08/05/2018 – Facebook forming a new blockchain group, headed by Coinbase board member; 25/03/2018 – The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica apology tour continues, with full-page ads in major newspapers

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Sales and Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Methode Electronics, Inc. Adds Former Brunswick Chairman and CEO Mark Schwabero and Healthcare Executive Bruce Crowther to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Methode Acquires Grakon NYSE:MEI – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $670.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 50,031 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $18.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 22,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst – Live Trading News” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook refreshes Portal line with lower-priced devices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp reported 54,622 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Asset Strategies owns 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,582 shares. Legacy Private Trust reported 6,803 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0.37% or 11,378 shares. Regal Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.55% or 14,635 shares. 100,754 are owned by Ithaka Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Scott & Selber Inc has 1.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stonebridge Capital Incorporated holds 0.19% or 2,557 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Luxor Capital Grp Incorporated L P, New York-based fund reported 190,398 shares. Moreover, Taurus Asset Llc has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,300 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.84% stake. Discovery Cap Lc Ct has 67,500 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs reported 235,318 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,104 shares to 140,390 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 24,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,786 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.