Harber Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $332,397; Mosaic Co (MOS) Share Value Declined While Quantres Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Holding

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 8,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 503,316 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 494,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, up from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 3.87M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Comcast Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oppenheimer turns bullish on Comcast catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Comcast to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 358,262 shares to 308,205 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 65,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,761 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. 12,998 shares valued at $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21. Koenig Emery N. bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10.

