Harber Asset Management Lifted Facebook (FB) Holding by $5.43 Million as Stock Value Rose; Smith Moore & Company Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Trimmed by $495,040

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 32,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, up from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMMENTS ON FTC PROBE: NBC; 30/03/2018 – Facebook employees in an uproar over leaked memo, some call for aggressive action against leakers; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG OFFERS CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER OR CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER TO APPEAR BEFORE UK PARLIAMENT – TELEGRAPH; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 29/03/2018 – Comedian Will Ferrell has joined the small chorus of public figures deleting their Facebook accounts; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers Want to Hear From Facebook’s Zuckerberg Directly (Video); 05/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 12/04/2018 – Should Facebook Pay More in Taxes? IMF Wades Into Thorny Debate

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 3,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 30,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 56,136 shares to 351,672 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,933 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M.. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 5,314 shares to 63,914 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 7,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).