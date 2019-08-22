Harber Asset Management Increases Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC); Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Share Value Declined While Apg Asset Management Us Lowered Holding by $6.10 Million

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $130.93. About 317,131 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 161,888 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87 million, up from 136,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 966,218 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC)

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 65,551 shares to 260,761 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,502 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 698,074 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $43.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 825,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 3,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,492 shares. Pggm owns 1.29 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 0.46% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 590,015 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 21,561 shares. Fil Limited holds 8 shares. 9,231 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancshares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas has invested 0.23% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). The Massachusetts-based Penobscot Inv has invested 0.04% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Trust Company Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Boston Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Northern owns 1.27 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 315,378 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.