Harber Asset Management Increased Its Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Holding; Shorts at BIOMERIEUX 69 MARCY LETOILE ORDINARY SHA (BMXMF) Lowered By 95.41%

BIOMERIEUX 69 MARCY LETOILE ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) had a decrease of 95.41% in short interest. BMXMF’s SI was 1,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 95.41% from 28,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 13 days are for BIOMERIEUX 69 MARCY LETOILE ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s short sellers to cover BMXMF’s short positions. It closed at $81.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc increased Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) stake by 175.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc acquired 150,453 shares as Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO)’s stock declined 0.85%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 236,005 shares with $10.47 million value, up from 85,552 last quarter. Silicon Motion Technology Co now has $1.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 232,450 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500.

bioMÃ©rieux S.A. provides in vitro diagnostics solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to enhance patient health and consumer safety worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.68 billion. The firm offers reagents, instruments, software, and services for diagnosing infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, antimicrobial resistance, sepsis, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, hepatitis, acute care and cardiovascular emergencies, and cancer; and for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and cosmetic products. It has a 30.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies and systems include clinical microbiology products, such as automated VITEK 2 system and Etest for the identification of bacteria and analysis of their susceptibility to antibiotics; VITEK MS, a mass spectrometry system for the identification of bacteria, fungi, and mycobacteria; culture media products; BacT/ALERT for the culture and detection of bacteria present in blood; lab solutions; and molecular diagnostics products.

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Motion Technology has $52 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46’s average target is 28.31% above currents $35.85 stock price. Silicon Motion Technology had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, April 10. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

