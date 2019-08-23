Harber Asset Management Increased Its Position in Lkq (LKQ) by $2.42 Million as Share Price Declined; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Share Value Declined While Icon Advisers Cut by $872,808 Its Holding

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 86,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 227,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 140,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 346,625 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 10,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 181,013 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93 million, down from 191,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 334,633 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc accumulated 2,683 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 28,600 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 396,790 shares. Rampart Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 3,279 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.43% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 26,118 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 1,787 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Dumont Blake Investment Ltd Llc holds 12,893 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp, New York-based fund reported 225,138 shares. Blair William & Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 4,251 shares. Citigroup Inc has 104,066 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alphaone Inv Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has 650 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 60,896 shares stake.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3,600 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (NYSE:PXD) by 18,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 63,038 shares to 36,834 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N.V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,179 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 3.27M shares. Invesco stated it has 5.28M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 6,599 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 7,075 were accumulated by Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Legacy Cap Prtn Inc reported 9,495 shares. 107,185 are owned by Elk Creek Partners Ltd. Cap Inv Ser Of America Inc holds 347,076 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs holds 1.05M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Green Valley Investors Llc accumulated 2.77M shares or 4.02% of the stock. Investors has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Smithfield Tru has 2,640 shares. 146,573 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Massachusetts Fincl Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.39 million shares. New York-based Intll has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).