Harber Asset Management Increased Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position; Mangrove Partners Has Lifted Holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) by $5.44 Million

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63M, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.52M market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 1.64 million shares traded or 16.88% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 161,888 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87M, up from 136,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 871,182 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 362,668 shares to 512,179 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 63,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,834 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local companies impacted by trade war-fueled stock market decline – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Catalyst Pharma down 10% on Sanders move to resume distribution of low-cost amifampridine – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Catalyst Pharma Files Lawsuit Against FDA Approval of Ruzurgi – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 21st Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Catalyst Pharm continues post-Firdapse approval selloff, shares down 13% – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.