Harber Asset Management Holds Stake in Facebook (FB); Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Lowered Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $368,016

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 19,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 93,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10 million, up from 74,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $178.26. About 6.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. Blumenthal Says Zuckerberg Hearing Is ‘Moment of Reckoning’ for Facebook (Video); 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 19/03/2018 – CHANNEL 4 NEWS REPORTS FACEBOOK CARRYING OUT OWN PROBE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s slide cost Mark Zuckerberg $6.06 billion in one day; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 21/03/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal and outlines steps to protect; 12/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA SAYS HAD CONSTRUCTIVE AND OPEN DISCUSSION WITH FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO PROPOSE UPDATES TO TERMS OF SERVICE, DATA POLICY; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Suspends CEO After Facebook Breach (Video); 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 1,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 438,993 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.75 million, down from 440,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $221.28. About 851,370 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 47,065 shares to 41,517 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 330,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,960 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jones Fincl Lllp reported 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 255 are owned by Wealthcare Mgmt Limited. 182,577 are held by Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc. Moreover, Wesbanco Fincl Bank has 0.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 86,720 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fdx Incorporated invested in 0.94% or 124,627 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,763 shares or 0.2% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 614,010 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn holds 743,065 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 19,416 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Swedbank holds 1.67 million shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. 47,463 are held by Parsec Finance. Piedmont Advsrs Inc owns 319,990 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 34,172 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Lvm Ltd Mi holds 2.8% or 60,042 shares. Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Lc holds 6.73% or 1.24 million shares. Peconic Ptnrs, New York-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Alps Advsr reported 10,664 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc accumulated 10,374 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bamco holds 80,156 shares. Brinker Cap reported 6,470 shares stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,369 shares. Asset owns 182,464 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 131,623 shares. 4,111 were accumulated by Covington Cap Management. Moneta Grp Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 139,236 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd owns 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,010 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc invested 0.54% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).