Harber Asset Management Holds Holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO); Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Decreased Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $340,516

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 175.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 150,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The hedge fund held 236,005 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47 million, up from 85,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 232,450 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 55,607 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 58,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City reported 1.96% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Town & Country Bancorp & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 2.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hexavest reported 1.21M shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,241 shares. Nomura Asset Management invested 0.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Southeast Asset Advsr owns 5,858 shares. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants Inc has 0.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,450 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 107,678 shares. Signature & stated it has 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advisors Asset holds 280,281 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd accumulated 80,260 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Company holds 411,940 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 17,984 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.91% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Could the Tide Soon Turn for Procter & Gamble Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G launches TV series focused on changing the world – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dell: Clear Path To Value Creation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $974.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,792 shares to 388,267 shares, valued at $33.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 103,900 shares to 50,279 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 168,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,018 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.