Harber Asset Management Holds Holding in Pdf Solutions (PDFS); As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Diligent Investors Raised Its Position

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 133,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The hedge fund held 689,574 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, up from 556,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.82M market cap company. It closed at $11.62 lastly. It is down 27.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, up from 62,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed accumulated 15.79 million shares or 4.61% of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Inc stated it has 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 415,002 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.43 million shares. Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 143,427 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Secs Gru Incorporated Limited Co invested in 1,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Benin Management Corp stated it has 66,735 shares. 1.39M are held by Allen Inv. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 3,200 shares. Deltec Asset Llc holds 147,900 shares. Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookmont Management reported 32,692 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 71,191 shares.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 82,407 shares to 74,832 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,502 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold PDFS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 23.12 million shares or 4.50% less from 24.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Td Asset Management reported 47,363 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). 1.28 million are owned by Snyder Cap Mngmt Lp. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 115,828 shares. Blackrock holds 4.15 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 6,754 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Parkside Finance Bank & Trust And invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Mutual Of America Management Lc holds 793 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Swiss Commercial Bank reported 49,200 shares.