Harber Asset Management Holding In Pdf Solutions (PDFS) Was Boosted; Shaw Communications (SJR) Shareholder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Cut Its Position

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 86.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 122,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 141,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 164,522 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 133,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 689,574 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 556,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.68M market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 18,782 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 8.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23,215 shares to 295,933 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 358,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,205 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6,900 shares to 185,042 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 802,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).